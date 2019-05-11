|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|21
|16
|.568
|—
|Atlanta
|19
|20
|.487
|3
|New York
|18
|20
|.474
|3½
|Washington
|15
|23
|.395
|6½
|Miami
|10
|28
|.263
|11½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|14
|.611
|—
|Milwaukee
|24
|16
|.600
|—
|St. Louis
|22
|17
|.564
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|18
|17
|.514
|3½
|Cincinnati
|17
|22
|.436
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Arizona
|22
|17
|.564
|3
|San Diego
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|Colorado
|18
|20
|.474
|6½
|San Francisco
|16
|22
|.421
|8½
___
Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0
N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2
Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 1
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1
Colorado 12, San Diego 2
Atlanta 2, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 0
Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-3), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-3), 2:15 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-3), 2:15 p.m.
San Diego (Margevicius 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 0-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-4), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.