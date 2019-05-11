Listen Live Sports

National League

May 11, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 21 16 .568
Atlanta 19 20 .487 3
New York 18 20 .474
Washington 15 23 .395
Miami 10 28 .263 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 22 14 .611
Milwaukee 24 16 .600
St. Louis 22 17 .564
Pittsburgh 18 17 .514
Cincinnati 17 22 .436
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 15 .634
Arizona 22 17 .564 3
San Diego 21 18 .538 4
Colorado 18 20 .474
San Francisco 16 22 .421

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2

Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 1

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Colorado 12, San Diego 2

Atlanta 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 0

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Smith 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-3), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

