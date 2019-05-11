Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

May 11, 2019 7:23 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 21 16 .568
Atlanta 19 20 .487 3
New York 18 20 .474
Washington 15 23 .395
Miami 10 28 .263 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 23 14 .622
Milwaukee 24 17 .585 1
St. Louis 22 17 .564 2
Pittsburgh 18 17 .514 4
Cincinnati 17 22 .436 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 15 .634
Arizona 22 17 .564 3
San Diego 21 18 .538 4
Colorado 18 20 .474
San Francisco 16 22 .421

___

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Chicago Cubs 0

N.Y. Mets 11, Miami 2

Kansas City 5, Philadelphia 1

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Colorado 12, San Diego 2

Atlanta 2, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 5, Washington 0

Cincinnati 7, San Francisco 0

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1, 15 innings

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 9:05 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami (Smith 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-3), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-2) at Kansas City (Junis 3-3), 2:15 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 2-3), 2:15 p.m.

San Diego (Margevicius 2-3) at Colorado (Senzatela 2-2), 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 0-5) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 4-2) at Arizona (TBD), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 3-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|14 2019 DoD and Federal Knowledge...
5|14 TechNet Cyber
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.