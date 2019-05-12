|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Atlanta
|20
|20
|.500
|3½
|New York
|19
|20
|.487
|4
|Washington
|16
|23
|.410
|7
|Miami
|10
|29
|.256
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Milwaukee
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|St. Louis
|22
|18
|.550
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|19
|17
|.528
|3½
|Cincinnati
|18
|22
|.450
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Arizona
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|San Diego
|22
|18
|.550
|3
|Colorado
|18
|21
|.462
|6½
|San Francisco
|16
|23
|.410
|8½
___
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1, 15 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1
Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0
Atlanta 6, Arizona 4
San Diego 4, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 4
Washington 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1
Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
