Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

May 12, 2019 4:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 23 16 .590
Atlanta 20 20 .500
New York 19 20 .487 4
Washington 16 23 .410 7
Miami 10 29 .256 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 23 14 .622
Milwaukee 24 17 .585 1
St. Louis 22 18 .550
Pittsburgh 19 17 .528
Cincinnati 18 22 .450
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 16 .619
Arizona 22 18 .550 3
San Diego 22 18 .550 3
Colorado 18 21 .462
San Francisco 16 23 .410

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1, 15 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1

        Insight by HID Global: State technology leaders from New York, Texas and NASCIO come together to address IAM's newfound popularity in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

Atlanta 6, Arizona 4

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 4

Washington 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|17 Industry Briefing on Army Intellectual...
5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
See More Events
Post Your Event

Today in History

1868: Senate acquits President Andrew Johnson of high crimes and misdemeanors

Get our daily newsletter.