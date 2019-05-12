|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Atlanta
|20
|20
|.500
|3½
|New York
|19
|20
|.487
|4
|Washington
|16
|24
|.400
|7½
|Miami
|10
|29
|.256
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|23
|14
|.622
|—
|Milwaukee
|24
|17
|.585
|1
|Pittsburgh
|20
|17
|.541
|3
|St. Louis
|22
|19
|.537
|3
|Cincinnati
|18
|22
|.450
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Arizona
|22
|18
|.550
|3½
|San Diego
|22
|19
|.537
|4
|Colorado
|19
|21
|.475
|6½
|San Francisco
|16
|23
|.410
|9
___
Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1, 15 innings
N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1
Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0
Atlanta 6, Arizona 4
San Diego 4, Colorado 3
Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 4
Washington 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1
Pittsburgh 10, St. Louis 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 7
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
Cincinnati at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-0), 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
