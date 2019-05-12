East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 23 16 .590 — Atlanta 20 20 .500 3½ New York 19 20 .487 4 Washington 16 24 .400 7½ Miami 10 29 .256 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 23 14 .622 — Milwaukee 24 17 .585 1 Pittsburgh 20 17 .541 3 St. Louis 22 19 .537 3 Cincinnati 18 23 .439 7 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 27 16 .628 — Arizona 22 18 .550 3½ San Diego 22 19 .537 4 Colorado 19 21 .475 6½ San Francisco 17 23 .425 8½

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1, 15 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

Atlanta 6, Arizona 4

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 4

Washington 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1

Pittsburgh 10, St. Louis 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 7

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Atlanta at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (TBD) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

