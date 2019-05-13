Listen Live Sports

National League

May 13, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 23 16 .590
Atlanta 21 20 .512 3
New York 19 20 .487 4
Washington 16 24 .400
Miami 10 29 .256 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 24 14 .632
Milwaukee 24 18 .571 2
Pittsburgh 20 17 .541
St. Louis 22 19 .537
Cincinnati 18 23 .439
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 27 16 .628
Arizona 22 19 .537 4
San Diego 22 19 .537 4
Colorado 19 21 .475
San Francisco 17 23 .425

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 2, Milwaukee 1, 15 innings

N.Y. Mets 4, Miami 1

Philadelphia 7, Kansas City 0

Atlanta 6, Arizona 4

San Diego 4, Colorado 3

Cincinnati 5, San Francisco 4

Washington 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Sunday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1

Pittsburgh 10, St. Louis 6

Colorado 10, San Diego 7

San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5

Atlanta 5, Arizona 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1

Monday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 2-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-0), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-0) at Arizona (Ray 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 3-1), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-3) at Washington (Hellickson 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0) at Miami (Smith 3-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-2), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-4) at Arizona (Weaver 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Toronto (Thornton 0-4) at San Francisco (Holland 1-4), 9:45 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

