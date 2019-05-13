|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|23
|16
|.590
|—
|Atlanta
|21
|20
|.512
|3
|New York
|19
|20
|.487
|4
|Washington
|16
|24
|.400
|7½
|Miami
|10
|29
|.256
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|24
|14
|.632
|—
|Milwaukee
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|Pittsburgh
|20
|17
|.541
|3½
|St. Louis
|22
|19
|.537
|3½
|Cincinnati
|18
|23
|.439
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|Arizona
|22
|19
|.537
|4
|San Diego
|22
|19
|.537
|4
|Colorado
|19
|21
|.475
|6½
|San Francisco
|17
|23
|.425
|8½
___
Miami at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Philadelphia 6, Kansas City 1
Pittsburgh 10, St. Louis 6
Colorado 10, San Diego 7
San Francisco 6, Cincinnati 5
Atlanta 5, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 1
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 2-4) at Cincinnati (Roark 3-1), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 5-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 2-3) at Washington (Hellickson 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Boston (Sale 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 3-0) at Miami (Smith 3-0), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-3) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-2), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 1-4) at Arizona (Weaver 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Toronto (Thornton 0-4) at San Francisco (Beede 0-1), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 2-0), 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Toronto at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
