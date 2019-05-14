East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 24 16 .600 — Atlanta 21 20 .512 3½ New York 19 20 .487 4½ Washington 16 24 .400 8 Miami 10 29 .256 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 25 14 .641 — Milwaukee 24 19 .558 3 St. Louis 22 19 .537 4 Pittsburgh 20 18 .526 4½ Cincinnati 18 24 .429 8½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 27 16 .628 — Arizona 23 19 .548 3½ San Diego 22 19 .537 4 Colorado 19 21 .475 6½ San Francisco 17 23 .425 8½

___

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Greinke 5-1), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at San Francisco (TBD), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Font 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Miami (Urena 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 3-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

