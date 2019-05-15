Listen Live Sports

National League

May 15, 2019 12:33 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 24 17 .585
Atlanta 21 21 .500
New York 20 20 .500
Washington 16 25 .390 8
Miami 10 30 .250 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 25 14 .641
Milwaukee 25 19 .568
St. Louis 23 19 .548
Pittsburgh 21 18 .538 4
Cincinnati 18 24 .429
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 27 16 .628
San Diego 22 19 .537 4
Arizona 23 20 .535 4
Colorado 20 21 .488 6
San Francisco 17 23 .425

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2

Colorado 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

St. Louis 14, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2

Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Greinke 5-1), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (TBD) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Font 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Miami (Urena 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 3-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

