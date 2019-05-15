|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Atlanta
|21
|21
|.500
|3½
|New York
|20
|20
|.500
|3½
|Washington
|16
|25
|.390
|8
|Miami
|10
|30
|.250
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Milwaukee
|25
|19
|.568
|2½
|St. Louis
|23
|19
|.548
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|21
|18
|.538
|4
|Cincinnati
|18
|24
|.429
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|27
|16
|.628
|—
|San Diego
|22
|19
|.537
|4
|Arizona
|23
|20
|.535
|4
|Colorado
|20
|21
|.488
|6
|San Francisco
|17
|23
|.425
|8½
___
Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 4
Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2
Colorado 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
St. Louis 14, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Toronto at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Greinke 5-1), 3:40 p.m.
Toronto (TBD) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 3:45 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-4), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Font 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 3-1), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Miami (Urena 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wacha 3-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 3-1), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-2), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
