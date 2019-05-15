East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 24 17 .585 — Atlanta 21 21 .500 3½ New York 20 20 .500 3½ Washington 16 25 .390 8 Miami 10 30 .250 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 25 14 .641 — Milwaukee 25 19 .568 2½ St. Louis 23 19 .548 3½ Pittsburgh 21 18 .538 4 Cincinnati 18 24 .429 8½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 28 16 .636 — Arizona 23 20 .535 4½ San Diego 22 20 .524 5 Colorado 20 21 .488 6½ San Francisco 17 24 .415 9½

Monday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 4

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2

Colorado 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

St. Louis 14, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2

Toronto 7, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Archer 1-2) at Arizona (Greinke 5-1), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (Pannone 1-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 3:45 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at Cincinnati (Gray 0-4), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 1-0) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Font 1-0) at Washington (Corbin 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1) at Miami (Urena 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wacha 3-0) at Atlanta (Soroka 3-1), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 4-2), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Davies 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Sanchez 0-6), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-4), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at San Diego (Lauer 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

