|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|24
|17
|.585
|—
|Atlanta
|22
|21
|.512
|3
|New York
|20
|21
|.488
|4
|Washington
|17
|25
|.405
|7½
|Miami
|10
|30
|.250
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|25
|14
|.641
|—
|Milwaukee
|25
|19
|.568
|2½
|St. Louis
|23
|20
|.535
|4
|Pittsburgh
|21
|19
|.525
|4½
|Cincinnati
|18
|24
|.429
|8½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|28
|16
|.636
|—
|Arizona
|24
|20
|.545
|4
|San Diego
|22
|20
|.524
|5
|Colorado
|20
|21
|.488
|6½
|San Francisco
|18
|24
|.429
|9
___
Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2
Colorado 5, Boston 4, 11 innings
Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0
St. Louis 14, Atlanta 3
Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2
Toronto 7, San Francisco 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3
Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 4, Toronto 3
Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1
Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Davies 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-3), 1:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Sanchez 0-6), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 4-1), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-4), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at San Diego (Lauer 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
