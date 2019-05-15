East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 24 17 .585 — Atlanta 22 21 .512 3 New York 20 21 .488 4 Washington 17 25 .405 7½ Miami 10 30 .250 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 25 14 .641 — Milwaukee 25 19 .568 2½ St. Louis 23 20 .535 4 Pittsburgh 21 19 .525 4½ Cincinnati 18 24 .429 8½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 28 16 .636 — Arizona 24 20 .545 4 San Diego 22 20 .524 5 Colorado 20 21 .488 6½ San Francisco 18 24 .429 9

___

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 3, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 6, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 2

Colorado 5, Boston 4, 11 innings

Tampa Bay 4, Miami 0

St. Louis 14, Atlanta 3

Pittsburgh 6, Arizona 2

Toronto 7, San Francisco 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, San Diego 3

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona 11, Pittsburgh 1

San Francisco 4, Toronto 3

Washington 5, N.Y. Mets 1

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Davies 4-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 5-3), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-2) at Washington (Sanchez 0-6), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 4-1), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-3) at Atlanta (Teheran 2-4), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Williams 2-1) at San Diego (Lauer 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

