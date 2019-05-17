|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|24
|19
|.558
|—
|Atlanta
|23
|21
|.523
|1½
|New York
|20
|22
|.476
|3½
|Washington
|18
|25
|.419
|6
|Miami
|10
|31
|.244
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|25
|16
|.610
|—
|Milwaukee
|27
|19
|.587
|½
|St. Louis
|23
|21
|.523
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|21
|20
|.512
|4
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|.444
|7
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Arizona
|24
|20
|.545
|5
|San Diego
|23
|21
|.523
|6
|Colorado
|20
|22
|.476
|8
|San Francisco
|18
|24
|.429
|10
___
Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 10, St. Louis 2
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-3) at Texas (Chavez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-2) at Miami (Lopez 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-1) at Washington (Strasburg 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-3), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-4) at Arizona (Godley 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
