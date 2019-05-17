East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 25 19 .568 — Atlanta 24 21 .533 1½ New York 20 23 .465 4½ Washington 18 25 .419 6½ Miami 11 31 .262 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 25 16 .610 — Milwaukee 27 20 .574 1 St. Louis 23 21 .523 3½ Pittsburgh 21 20 .512 4 Cincinnati 20 25 .444 7 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 30 16 .652 — Arizona 24 20 .545 5 San Diego 23 21 .523 6 Colorado 20 23 .465 8½ San Francisco 18 24 .429 10

___

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 10, St. Louis 2

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 12, Milwaukee 8

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-3) at Texas (Chavez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-2) at Miami (Lopez 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-1) at Washington (Strasburg 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-4) at Arizona (Godley 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

