East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 25 19 .568 — Atlanta 24 21 .533 1½ New York 20 23 .465 4½ Washington 18 26 .409 7 Miami 11 31 .262 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 26 16 .619 — Milwaukee 27 20 .574 1½ Pittsburgh 22 20 .524 4 St. Louis 23 22 .511 4½ Cincinnati 20 25 .444 7½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 30 16 .652 — Arizona 25 20 .556 4½ San Diego 23 22 .511 6½ Colorado 20 23 .465 8½ San Francisco 18 25 .419 10½

___

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 3

Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Advertisement

Atlanta 10, St. Louis 2

San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 14, Washington 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 12, Milwaukee 8

Texas 7, St. Louis 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 3-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-0), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Hudson 2-3) at Texas (Jurado 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-5), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-2) at Miami (Lopez 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-1) at Washington (Strasburg 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-3), 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh (DuRapau 0-0) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-4) at Arizona (Godley 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-3) at Miami (Alcantara 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 2-4) at San Diego (Quantrill 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Washington (Hellickson 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.