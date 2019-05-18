|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|Atlanta
|24
|21
|.533
|1½
|New York
|20
|23
|.465
|4½
|Washington
|18
|26
|.409
|7
|Miami
|11
|31
|.262
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Milwaukee
|27
|20
|.574
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|22
|20
|.524
|4
|St. Louis
|23
|22
|.511
|4½
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|.444
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Arizona
|25
|20
|.556
|4½
|San Diego
|23
|22
|.511
|6½
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|8½
|San Francisco
|18
|25
|.419
|10½
___
Milwaukee 11, Philadelphia 3
Washington 7, N.Y. Mets 6
Cincinnati 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Atlanta 10, St. Louis 2
San Diego 4, Pittsburgh 3
Philadelphia 5, Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 14, Washington 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 6
Atlanta 12, Milwaukee 8
Texas 7, St. Louis 3
Arizona 7, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 3
Colorado (Senzatela 3-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-0), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Hudson 2-3) at Texas (Jurado 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 0-5), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-2) at Miami (Lopez 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-1) at Washington (Strasburg 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Atlanta (Gausman 2-3), 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh (DuRapau 0-0) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-4), 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Bumgarner 2-4) at Arizona (Godley 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-3) at Miami (Alcantara 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3), 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 2-4) at San Diego (Quantrill 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Washington (Hellickson 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
