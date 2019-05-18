|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|25
|19
|.568
|—
|Atlanta
|24
|21
|.533
|1½
|New York
|20
|23
|.465
|4½
|Washington
|18
|26
|.409
|7
|Miami
|11
|31
|.262
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Milwaukee
|27
|20
|.574
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|22
|20
|.524
|4
|St. Louis
|23
|22
|.511
|4½
|Cincinnati
|20
|25
|.444
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|30
|16
|.652
|—
|Arizona
|25
|20
|.556
|4½
|San Diego
|23
|22
|.511
|6½
|Colorado
|20
|23
|.465
|8½
|San Francisco
|18
|25
|.419
|10½
___
Philadelphia 5, Colorado 4
Chicago Cubs 14, Washington 6
L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0
Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 6
Atlanta 12, Milwaukee 8
Texas 7, St. Louis 3
Arizona 7, San Francisco 0
Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 3
Colorado at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 3-2), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-3) at Miami (Alcantara 1-4), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3), 1:20 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 3:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Musgrove 2-4) at San Diego (Quantrill 0-1), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Washington (Hellickson 2-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
