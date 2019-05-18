Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 


National League

May 18, 2019 10:02 am
 

East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 25 19 .568
Atlanta 24 21 .533
New York 20 23 .465
Washington 18 26 .409 7
Miami 11 31 .262 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 26 16 .619
Milwaukee 27 20 .574
Pittsburgh 22 20 .524 4
St. Louis 23 22 .511
Cincinnati 20 25 .444
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 16 .652
Arizona 25 20 .556
San Diego 23 22 .511
Colorado 20 23 .465
San Francisco 18 25 .419 10½

___

Friday’s Games

Philadelphia 5, Colorado 4

Chicago Cubs 14, Washington 6

L.A. Dodgers 6, Cincinnati 0

Miami 8, N.Y. Mets 6

Atlanta 12, Milwaukee 8

Texas 7, St. Louis 3

Arizona 7, San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 5, San Diego 3

Saturday’s Games

Colorado at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 2-5) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 5-1) at Cincinnati (Roark 3-2), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-3) at Miami (Alcantara 1-4), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-1) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3), 1:20 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3) at Texas (Smyly 0-3), 3:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 2-4) at San Diego (Quantrill 0-1), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-4) at Arizona (Ray 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Washington (Hellickson 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

