East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 27 19 .587 — Atlanta 25 22 .532 2½ New York 20 25 .444 6½ Washington 19 27 .413 8 Miami 13 31 .295 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 27 17 .614 — Milwaukee 28 21 .571 1½ Pittsburgh 24 20 .545 3 St. Louis 24 23 .511 4½ Cincinnati 21 26 .447 7½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 31 17 .646 — Arizona 25 22 .532 5½ San Diego 23 24 .489 7½ Colorado 20 25 .444 9½ San Francisco 20 25 .444 9½

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

St. Louis 8, Texas 2

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 2

San Francisco 8, Arizona 5

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 3

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Texas 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 4

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 5

Monday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gagnon 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 4-1) at San Francisco (Suarez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-2) at San Diego (Paddack 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-1) at San Diego (Strahm 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

