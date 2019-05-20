Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

May 20, 2019 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 27 19 .587
Atlanta 25 22 .532
New York 20 25 .444
Washington 19 27 .413 8
Miami 13 31 .295 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 17 .614
Milwaukee 28 21 .571
Pittsburgh 24 20 .545 3
St. Louis 24 23 .511
Cincinnati 21 26 .447
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 31 17 .646
Arizona 25 22 .532
San Diego 23 24 .489
Colorado 20 25 .444
San Francisco 20 25 .444

___

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 2, Colorado 1

St. Louis 8, Texas 2

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Miami 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 5, Chicago Cubs 2

Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 3, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 7, San Diego 2

San Francisco 8, Arizona 5

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 5

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 3

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Texas 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 4

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 5

Monday’s Games

Washington (Corbin 4-1) at N.Y. Mets (Gagnon 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 4-1) at San Francisco (Suarez 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-2) at San Diego (Paddack 3-2), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-1) at San Diego (Strahm 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
5|21 DOT 2019 Cybersecurity Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army soldiers on the move during a readiness exercise in Poland

Today in History

1958: First US-launched satellite makes final transmission

Get our daily newsletter.