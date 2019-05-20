Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

May 20, 2019 10:28 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 27 19 .587
Atlanta 25 22 .532
New York 21 25 .457 6
Washington 19 28 .404
Miami 13 31 .295 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 17 .614
Milwaukee 28 21 .571
Pittsburgh 24 20 .545 3
St. Louis 24 23 .511
Cincinnati 21 26 .447
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 31 17 .646
Arizona 25 22 .532
San Diego 23 24 .489
Colorado 20 25 .444
San Francisco 20 25 .444

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 3

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Milwaukee 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Texas 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 4

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 5

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Wood 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-1) at San Diego (Strahm 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.