|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Atlanta
|25
|22
|.532
|2½
|New York
|21
|25
|.457
|6
|Washington
|19
|28
|.404
|8½
|Miami
|13
|31
|.295
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|17
|.614
|—
|Milwaukee
|28
|21
|.571
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|20
|.545
|3
|St. Louis
|24
|23
|.511
|4½
|Cincinnati
|21
|26
|.447
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Arizona
|25
|22
|.532
|5½
|San Diego
|23
|24
|.489
|7½
|Colorado
|20
|25
|.444
|9½
|San Francisco
|20
|25
|.444
|9½
___
Philadelphia 7, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 3
Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0
Milwaukee 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings
Texas 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 4
San Francisco 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 5
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-3), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Wood 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-0), 7:40 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 8:15 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 6-1) at San Diego (Strahm 1-3), 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.