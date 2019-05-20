East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 28 19 .596 — Atlanta 25 22 .532 3 New York 21 25 .457 6½ Washington 19 28 .404 9 Miami 13 31 .295 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 27 18 .600 — Milwaukee 28 21 .571 1 Pittsburgh 24 20 .545 2½ St. Louis 24 23 .511 4 Cincinnati 21 26 .447 7 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 31 17 .646 — Arizona 25 22 .532 5½ San Diego 23 24 .489 7½ Colorado 20 25 .444 9½ San Francisco 20 25 .444 9½

___

Sunday’s Games

Philadelphia 7, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 8, Cincinnati 3

Miami 3, N.Y. Mets 0

Milwaukee 3, Atlanta 2, 10 innings

Texas 5, St. Louis 4, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 6, San Diego 4

San Francisco 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings

Chicago Cubs 6, Washington 5

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Marquez 4-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-3), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 5-4) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Wood 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gray 0-4) at Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 8:15 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-1) at San Diego (Strahm 1-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 3:40 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

