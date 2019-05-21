Listen Live Sports

National League

May 21, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 28 19 .596
Atlanta 26 22 .542
New York 22 25 .468 6
Washington 19 29 .396
Miami 13 31 .295 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 27 18 .600
Milwaukee 28 22 .560
Pittsburgh 24 21 .533 3
St. Louis 24 23 .511 4
Cincinnati 22 26 .458
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 17 .653
Arizona 25 23 .521
San Diego 24 24 .500
Colorado 21 25 .457
San Francisco 20 26 .435 10½

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1

San Diego 2, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 5-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 5-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Kelly 4-4) at San Diego (Lauer 2-4), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 3-4) at Pittsburgh (DuRapau 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 1-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Irvin 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 2-2), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

