|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|28
|19
|.596
|—
|Atlanta
|26
|22
|.542
|2½
|New York
|22
|25
|.468
|6
|Washington
|19
|29
|.396
|9½
|Miami
|13
|31
|.295
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|27
|18
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|28
|22
|.560
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|24
|21
|.533
|3
|St. Louis
|24
|23
|.511
|4
|Cincinnati
|22
|26
|.458
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Arizona
|25
|23
|.521
|6½
|San Diego
|24
|24
|.500
|7½
|Colorado
|21
|25
|.457
|9½
|San Francisco
|20
|26
|.435
|10½
___
N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3
Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings
Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1
San Diego 2, Arizona 1
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 5-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 5-0), 1:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 1:15 p.m., 1st game
Arizona (Kelly 4-4) at San Diego (Lauer 2-4), 3:40 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 3-4) at Pittsburgh (DuRapau 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 1-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (TBD), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
Philadelphia (Irvin 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-0), 8:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 2-2), 9:45 p.m.
Washington at N.Y. Mets, 12:10 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Miami at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
