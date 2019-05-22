Listen Live Sports

National League

May 22, 2019 4:01 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 28 20 .583
Atlanta 26 23 .531
New York 22 25 .468
Washington 19 29 .396 9
Miami 14 31 .311 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 28 18 .609
Milwaukee 28 22 .560 2
Pittsburgh 24 21 .533
St. Louis 24 23 .511
Cincinnati 22 26 .458 7
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 17 .653
Arizona 25 24 .510 7
San Diego 25 24 .510 7
Colorado 21 25 .457
San Francisco 21 26 .447 10

___

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 3

Philadelphia 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 10 innings

Atlanta 4, San Francisco 1

San Diego 2, Arizona 1

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 3, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Games

Cincinnati (Castillo 5-1) at Milwaukee (Davies 5-0), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 2-5) at St. Louis (Wacha 3-1), 1:15 p.m., 1st game

Arizona (Kelly 4-4) at San Diego (Lauer 2-4), 3:40 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 3-4) at Pittsburgh (DuRapau 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Stanek 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 1-6) at Detroit (Norris 2-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 2-5) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-5), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Bailey 4-4) at St. Louis (Wainwright 3-4), 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Philadelphia (Irvin 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-0), 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 6-2) at San Francisco (Samardzija 2-2), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Strasburg 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 4-1), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-4), 3:45 p.m.

