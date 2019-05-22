East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 28 21 .571 — Atlanta 26 23 .531 2 New York 23 25 .479 4½ Washington 19 30 .388 9 Miami 15 31 .326 11½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 29 18 .617 — Milwaukee 29 22 .569 2 Pittsburgh 24 22 .522 4½ St. Louis 24 24 .500 5½ Cincinnati 22 27 .449 8 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 18 .640 — San Diego 26 24 .520 6 Arizona 25 25 .500 7 Colorado 22 25 .468 8½ San Francisco 21 26 .447 9½

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 3, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 9

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game

San Diego 5, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Strasburg 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 4-1), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-4), 3:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

