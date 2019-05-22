|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Atlanta
|26
|23
|.531
|2
|New York
|23
|25
|.479
|4½
|Washington
|19
|30
|.388
|9
|Miami
|15
|31
|.326
|11½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|18
|.617
|—
|Milwaukee
|29
|22
|.569
|2
|Pittsburgh
|24
|22
|.522
|4½
|St. Louis
|25
|24
|.510
|5
|Cincinnati
|22
|27
|.449
|8
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|San Diego
|26
|24
|.520
|6
|Arizona
|25
|25
|.500
|7
|Colorado
|22
|25
|.468
|8½
|San Francisco
|21
|26
|.447
|9½
___
Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.
Chicago Cubs 3, Philadelphia 2
Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 0
L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3
Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5
Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0
San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3
San Diego 3, Arizona 2
Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 9
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game
San Diego 5, Arizona 2
Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-3), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 4-1), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2), 2:20 p.m.
Atlanta (Gausman 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-4), 3:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.
