Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

May 23, 2019 4:01 am
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 28 21 .571
Atlanta 27 23 .540
New York 23 25 .479
Washington 19 30 .388 9
Miami 15 31 .326 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 18 .617
Milwaukee 29 22 .569 2
Pittsburgh 24 22 .522
St. Louis 25 24 .510 5
Cincinnati 22 27 .449 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 18 .640
San Diego 26 24 .520 6
Arizona 25 25 .500 7
Colorado 22 25 .468
San Francisco 21 27 .438 10

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Chicago Cubs 3, Philadelphia 2

Colorado 5, Pittsburgh 0

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share secure cloud computing strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

L.A. Dodgers 7, Tampa Bay 3

Miami 5, Detroit 4, 11 innings

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 5

Cincinnati 3, Milwaukee 0

San Francisco 4, Atlanta 3

San Diego 3, Arizona 2

        Honor current and former members of the Armed Forces. Send them a free eCard during National Military Appreciation Month.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 9

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game

San Diego 5, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 2

Thursday’s Games

Washington (Strasburg 4-3) at N.Y. Mets (Matz 3-3), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Lyles 4-1), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Richards 1-5) at Detroit (Boyd 4-4), 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-0) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 3-2), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (Gausman 2-3) at San Francisco (Bumgarner 3-4), 3:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (McGowan 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Soto 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Colorado (Hoffman 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-1) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-4), 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

9/11 Memorial Run during Fleet Week New York

Today in History

1844: First ever telegram is sent from U.S. Capitol

Get our daily newsletter.