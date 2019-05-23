Listen Live Sports

National League

May 23, 2019 4:15 pm
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 28 21 .571
Atlanta 27 23 .540
New York 24 25 .490 4
Washington 19 31 .380
Miami 16 31 .340 11
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 18 .617
Milwaukee 29 22 .569 2
Pittsburgh 25 22 .532 4
St. Louis 25 24 .510 5
Cincinnati 22 27 .449 8
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 18 .640
San Diego 26 24 .520 6
Arizona 25 25 .500 7
Colorado 22 26 .458 9
San Francisco 21 27 .438 10

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 9

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game

San Diego 5, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 6

Miami 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (McGowan 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Soto 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Colorado (Hoffman 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-1) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

San Diego at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

