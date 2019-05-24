Listen Live Sports

National League

May 24, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 29 21 .580
Atlanta 28 23 .549
New York 24 25 .490
Washington 19 31 .380 10
Miami 16 31 .340 11½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 19 .604
Milwaukee 29 22 .569
Pittsburgh 25 22 .532
St. Louis 25 24 .510
Cincinnati 22 27 .449
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 32 18 .640
San Diego 26 24 .520 6
Arizona 25 25 .500 7
Colorado 22 26 .458 9
San Francisco 21 28 .429 10½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 9

Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game

San Diego 5, Arizona 2

Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 3

Miami 6, Detroit 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game

Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 9, San Francisco 2

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 6

Miami 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 9, Chicago Cubs 7

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 4, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (McGowin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Soto 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 8:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Colorado (Hoffman 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Ray 3-1) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-4), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 0-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 0-1) at San Francisco (Suarez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-4) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 9:10 p.m.

