|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|29
|21
|.580
|—
|Atlanta
|28
|23
|.549
|1½
|New York
|24
|25
|.490
|4½
|Washington
|19
|31
|.380
|10
|Miami
|16
|31
|.340
|11½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|19
|.604
|—
|Milwaukee
|29
|22
|.569
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|25
|22
|.532
|3½
|St. Louis
|25
|24
|.510
|4½
|Cincinnati
|22
|27
|.449
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|San Diego
|26
|24
|.520
|6
|Arizona
|25
|25
|.500
|7
|Colorado
|22
|26
|.458
|9
|San Francisco
|21
|28
|.429
|10½
___
Milwaukee 11, Cincinnati 9
Kansas City 8, St. Louis 2, 1st game
San Diego 5, Arizona 2
Colorado 9, Pittsburgh 3
Miami 6, Detroit 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 8, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 10, Kansas City 3, 2nd game
Chicago Cubs 8, Philadelphia 4
Atlanta 9, San Francisco 2
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 6
Miami 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 9, Chicago Cubs 7
Atlanta 5, San Francisco 4, 13 innings
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 4-4), 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Buehler 4-1) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Lopez 3-5) at Washington (McGowin 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3) at Toronto (Thornton 1-4), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Soto 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Syndergaard 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0), 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-4), 8:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Means 5-4) at Colorado (Hoffman 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Arizona (Ray 3-1) at San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-4), 10:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 0-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 0-1) at San Francisco (Suarez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (TBD) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-4) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 9:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.