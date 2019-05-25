|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|23
|.558
|1½
|New York
|24
|26
|.480
|5½
|Washington
|20
|31
|.392
|10
|Miami
|16
|32
|.333
|12½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|29
|20
|.592
|—
|Milwaukee
|29
|23
|.558
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|25
|23
|.521
|3½
|St. Louis
|25
|25
|.500
|4½
|Cincinnati
|23
|27
|.460
|6½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|18
|.647
|—
|San Diego
|27
|24
|.529
|6
|Arizona
|26
|25
|.510
|7
|Colorado
|23
|26
|.469
|9
|San Francisco
|21
|29
|.420
|11½
___
N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 4
Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 6
Miami 5, Detroit 2
Philadelphia 9, Chicago Cubs 7
Atlanta 5, San Francisco 4, 13 innings
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 10, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 12, Miami 10
San Diego 6, Toronto 3
Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8
Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2
Colorado 8, Baltimore 6
Arizona 18, San Francisco 2
Cincinnati (Mahle 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 2:20 p.m.
San Diego (Quantrill 0-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 0-1) at San Francisco (Suarez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-2), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Carpenter 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-4) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-5), 4:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-3), 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4), 7:15 p.m.
Baltimore (Cashner 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.