The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
National League

May 25, 2019 1:56 am
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 30 21 .588
Atlanta 29 23 .558
New York 24 26 .480
Washington 20 31 .392 10
Miami 16 32 .333 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 29 20 .592
Milwaukee 29 23 .558
Pittsburgh 25 23 .521
St. Louis 25 25 .500
Cincinnati 23 27 .460
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 33 18 .647
San Diego 27 24 .529 6
Arizona 26 25 .510 7
Colorado 23 26 .469 9
San Francisco 21 29 .420 11½

___

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 6, Washington 4

Pittsburgh 14, Colorado 6

Miami 5, Detroit 2

Philadelphia 9, Chicago Cubs 7

Atlanta 5, San Francisco 4, 13 innings

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 12, Miami 10

San Diego 6, Toronto 3

Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8

Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2

Colorado 8, Baltimore 6

Arizona 18, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati (Mahle 1-5) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3), 2:20 p.m.

San Diego (Quantrill 0-2) at Toronto (Jackson 0-1), 3:07 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 0-1) at San Francisco (Suarez 0-1), 4:05 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 2-4) at Washington (Corbin 4-2), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Carpenter 0-2) at N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 4-4) at Milwaukee (Chacin 3-5), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 5-1) at St. Louis (Hudson 3-3), 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-4), 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Cashner 4-2) at Colorado (Freeland 2-5), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

