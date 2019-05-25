East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 21 .596 — Atlanta 29 23 .558 2 New York 24 26 .480 6 Washington 21 31 .404 10 Miami 16 33 .327 13½ Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 30 20 .600 — Milwaukee 29 24 .547 2½ Pittsburgh 25 23 .521 4 St. Louis 25 25 .500 5 Cincinnati 23 28 .451 7½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 18 .647 — San Diego 28 24 .538 5½ Arizona 27 25 .519 6½ Colorado 23 26 .469 9 San Francisco 21 30 .412 12

___

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5

L.A. Dodgers 10, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 12, Miami 10

San Diego 6, Toronto 3

Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8

Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 4

Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2

Colorado 8, Baltimore 6

Arizona 18, San Francisco 2

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 6

San Diego 19, Toronto 4

Arizona 10, San Francisco 4

Washington 5, Miami 0

Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 2

Detroit at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 2-6), 1:07 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-4), 1:35 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-1) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 1:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-1), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Roark 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3), 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore (Hess 1-6) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Weaver 3-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 8:10 p.m.

