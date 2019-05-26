|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|24
|.547
|2½
|New York
|25
|26
|.490
|5½
|Washington
|21
|31
|.404
|10
|Miami
|16
|33
|.327
|13½
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|29
|24
|.547
|2½
|Pittsburgh
|25
|24
|.510
|4½
|St. Louis
|26
|25
|.510
|4½
|Cincinnati
|23
|28
|.451
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|San Diego
|28
|24
|.538
|6
|Arizona
|27
|25
|.519
|7
|Colorado
|23
|27
|.460
|10
|San Francisco
|21
|30
|.412
|12½
___
Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5
L.A. Dodgers 10, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 12, Miami 10
San Diego 6, Toronto 3
Detroit 9, N.Y. Mets 8
Philadelphia 6, Milwaukee 4
Atlanta 5, St. Louis 2
Colorado 8, Baltimore 6
Arizona 18, San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 6
San Diego 19, Toronto 4
Arizona 10, San Francisco 4
Washington 5, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings
Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3
Baltimore 9, Colorado 6
San Diego (Paddack 4-2) at Toronto (Stroman 2-6), 1:07 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-3) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-3), 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-4), 1:35 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-1) at Washington (Fedde 0-0), 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia (Eflin 5-4) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 6-1), 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Roark 3-3) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-3), 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore (Hess 1-6) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Weaver 3-3) at San Francisco (Anderson 0-0), 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Teheran 3-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 2-5), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-0) at Houston (Cole 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 8:10 p.m.
