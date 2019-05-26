|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|31
|22
|.585
|—
|Atlanta
|29
|24
|.547
|2
|New York
|26
|26
|.500
|4½
|Washington
|21
|31
|.404
|9½
|Miami
|16
|33
|.327
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|30
|20
|.600
|—
|Milwaukee
|30
|24
|.556
|2
|Pittsburgh
|25
|24
|.510
|4½
|St. Louis
|26
|25
|.510
|4½
|Cincinnati
|23
|28
|.451
|7½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|34
|18
|.654
|—
|San Diego
|28
|25
|.528
|6½
|Arizona
|27
|25
|.519
|7
|Colorado
|23
|27
|.460
|10
|San Francisco
|21
|30
|.412
|12½
___
Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 6
San Diego 19, Toronto 4
Arizona 10, San Francisco 4
Washington 5, Miami 0
N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings
Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 2
L.A. Dodgers 7, Pittsburgh 2
St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3
Baltimore 9, Colorado 6
Toronto 10, San Diego 1
N.Y. Mets 4, Detroit 3
L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Philadelphia at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.
Miami (Urena 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 2-5), 1:05 p.m.
San Diego (Strahm 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game
Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-0) at Houston (Cole 4-5), 2:10 p.m.
Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
