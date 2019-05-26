Listen Live Sports

National League

May 26, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 31 22 .585
Atlanta 29 24 .547 2
New York 26 26 .500
Washington 22 31 .415 9
Miami 16 34 .320 13½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 30 20 .600
Milwaukee 30 24 .556 2
Pittsburgh 25 24 .510
St. Louis 26 25 .510
Cincinnati 23 28 .451
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 34 18 .654
San Diego 28 25 .528
Arizona 27 25 .519 7
Colorado 23 27 .460 10
San Francisco 21 30 .412 12½

___

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 8, Cincinnati 6

San Diego 19, Toronto 4

Arizona 10, San Francisco 4

Washington 5, Miami 0

N.Y. Mets 5, Detroit 4, 13 innings

Philadelphia 7, Milwaukee 2

L.A. Dodgers 7, Pittsburgh 2

St. Louis 6, Atlanta 3

Baltimore 9, Colorado 6

Sunday’s Games

Toronto 10, San Diego 1

N.Y. Mets 4, Detroit 3

Washington 9, Miami 6

Milwaukee 9, Philadelphia 1

L.A. Dodgers at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta at St. Louis, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Miami (Urena 2-6) at Washington (Scherzer 2-5), 1:05 p.m.

San Diego (Strahm 2-3) at N.Y. Yankees (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-1) at Cincinnati (Castillo 5-1), 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Chicago Cubs (Hamels 4-0) at Houston (Cole 4-5), 2:10 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 6-2) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Gonzalez 2-1) at Minnesota (Pineda 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 0-0) at Cincinnati (Gray 1-4), 7:10 p.m., 2nd game

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

