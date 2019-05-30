Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

May 30, 2019
 
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 33 22 .600
Atlanta 30 26 .536
New York 27 28 .491 6
Washington 24 32 .429
Miami 19 34 .358 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 31 23 .574
Milwaukee 31 25 .554 1
Pittsburgh 27 27 .500 4
St. Louis 26 28 .481 5
Cincinnati 26 30 .464 6
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 37 19 .661
San Diego 29 27 .518 8
Arizona 28 28 .500 9
Colorado 27 27 .500 9
San Francisco 21 33 .389 15

___

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Cincinnati 11, Pittsburgh 6

Philadelphia 4, St. Louis 3

Miami 11, San Francisco 3

Washington 5, Atlanta 4

Houston 9, Chicago Cubs 6

Minnesota 5, Milwaukee 3

Colorado 6, Arizona 2

N.Y. Mets 7, L.A. Dodgers 3

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 4

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Washington 14, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 8

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Hudson 3-3) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 2-2), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Beede 0-1) at Miami (Alcantara 2-5), 1:10 p.m.

Arizona (Clarke 1-1) at Colorado (Freeland 2-6), 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 2-0) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 3-5), 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Vargas 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 7-1), 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Jackson 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 4-3) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

