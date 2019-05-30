East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 33 22 .600 — Atlanta 30 26 .536 3½ New York 27 28 .491 6 Washington 24 32 .429 9½ Miami 19 34 .358 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 31 23 .574 — Milwaukee 31 25 .554 1 Pittsburgh 27 27 .500 4 St. Louis 26 28 .481 5 Cincinnati 26 30 .464 6 West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 37 19 .661 — San Diego 29 27 .518 8 Arizona 28 28 .500 9 Colorado 27 27 .500 9 San Francisco 21 33 .389 15

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0

Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 4

Miami 4, San Francisco 2

Washington 14, Atlanta 4

Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1

Colorado 5, Arizona 4

L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 8

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Chacin 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 5-2), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 5-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-5), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Turnbull 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 8:15 p.m.

Toronto (Jackson 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 4-3) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Smith 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

