|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Atlanta
|30
|26
|.536
|3
|New York
|27
|28
|.491
|5½
|Washington
|24
|32
|.429
|9
|Miami
|19
|35
|.352
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Milwaukee
|31
|25
|.554
|1
|Pittsburgh
|27
|27
|.500
|4
|St. Louis
|27
|28
|.491
|4½
|Cincinnati
|26
|30
|.464
|6
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|San Diego
|29
|27
|.518
|8
|Arizona
|28
|28
|.500
|9
|Colorado
|27
|27
|.500
|9
|San Francisco
|22
|33
|.400
|14½
___
Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 11, St. Louis 4
Miami 4, San Francisco 2
Washington 14, Atlanta 4
Chicago Cubs 2, Houston 1
Colorado 5, Arizona 4
L.A. Dodgers 9, N.Y. Mets 8
St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 3, Miami 1
Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Chacin 3-6) at Pittsburgh (Archer 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Pomeranz 1-5) at Baltimore (Cashner 5-2), 7:05 p.m.
Washington (Corbin 5-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-5), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Turnbull 2-4) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 1-3), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 2-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 4-5), 8:15 p.m.
Toronto (Jackson 0-2) at Colorado (Marquez 5-2), 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 4-3) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
Miami (Smith 3-2) at San Diego (Lucchesi 3-3), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
