East Division W L Pct GB Philadelphia 33 23 .589 — Atlanta 30 27 .526 3½ New York 27 29 .482 6 Washington 24 33 .421 9½ Miami 19 35 .352 13 Central Division W L Pct GB Chicago 31 23 .574 — Milwaukee 32 26 .552 1 Pittsburgh 28 28 .500 4 St. Louis 27 28 .491 4½ Cincinnati 27 30 .474 5½ West Division W L Pct GB Los Angeles 38 19 .667 — San Diego 29 27 .518 8½ Colorado 28 27 .509 9 Arizona 28 29 .491 10 San Francisco 22 34 .393 15½

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 3, Miami 1

Colorado 11, Arizona 10, 10 innings

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 9, Washington 3

Detroit 8, Atlanta 2

San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at Baltimore (Hess 1-6), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Atlanta (Soroka 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-0) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-6) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 9:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-6) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-5), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-5) at Arizona (Greinke 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Irvin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.

