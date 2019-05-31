Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National League

May 31, 2019 10:23 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 33 23 .589
Atlanta 30 27 .526
New York 27 29 .482 6
Washington 24 33 .421
Miami 19 35 .352 13
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 31 23 .574
Milwaukee 32 26 .552 1
Pittsburgh 28 28 .500 4
St. Louis 27 28 .491
Cincinnati 27 30 .474
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 38 19 .667
San Diego 29 27 .518
Colorado 28 27 .509 9
Arizona 28 29 .491 10
San Francisco 22 34 .393 15½

___

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 3

San Francisco 3, Miami 1

Colorado 11, Arizona 10, 10 innings

Advertisement

Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 5

L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0

Friday’s Games

Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 4

Cincinnati 9, Washington 3

Detroit 8, Atlanta 2

San Francisco at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at Baltimore (Hess 1-6), 4:05 p.m.

Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Atlanta (Soroka 5-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-0) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-3), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Stroman 3-6) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 9:10 p.m.

Miami (Urena 3-6) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-5), 10:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-5) at Arizona (Greinke 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Irvin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-0), 10:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

6|3 2019 Washington D.C. Outreach...
6|3 Industry Chat and Social with Section...
6|3 2019 Armament Systems Forum
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Parked in the Pacific

Today in History

1958: Eisenhower signs federal flood control bill

Get our daily newsletter.