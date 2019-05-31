|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|33
|23
|.589
|—
|Atlanta
|30
|27
|.526
|3½
|New York
|27
|29
|.482
|6
|Washington
|24
|33
|.421
|9½
|Miami
|19
|35
|.352
|13
|Central Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|31
|23
|.574
|—
|Milwaukee
|32
|26
|.552
|1
|Pittsburgh
|28
|28
|.500
|4
|St. Louis
|27
|28
|.491
|4½
|Cincinnati
|27
|30
|.474
|5½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|38
|19
|.667
|—
|San Diego
|29
|27
|.518
|8½
|Colorado
|28
|27
|.509
|9
|Arizona
|28
|29
|.491
|10
|San Francisco
|22
|34
|.393
|15½
St. Louis 5, Philadelphia 3
San Francisco 3, Miami 1
Colorado 11, Arizona 10, 10 innings
Milwaukee 11, Pittsburgh 5
L.A. Dodgers 2, N.Y. Mets 0
Baltimore 9, San Francisco 6
Pittsburgh 9, Milwaukee 4
Cincinnati 9, Washington 3
Detroit 8, Atlanta 2
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 7-1) at Pittsburgh (Kingham 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Anderson 0-1) at Baltimore (Hess 1-6), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Norris 2-3) at Atlanta (Soroka 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-0) at Cincinnati (Roark 4-3), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Quintana 4-4) at St. Louis (Flaherty 4-3), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Stroman 3-6) at Colorado (Gray 4-4), 9:10 p.m.
Miami (Urena 3-6) at San Diego (Margevicius 2-5), 10:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (deGrom 3-5) at Arizona (Greinke 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Irvin 2-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-0), 10:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Washington at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Atlanta, 1:20 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Toronto at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 6:10 p.m.
