National Women’s Soccer League

May 1, 2019 5:15 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 2 0 1 7 10 2
Utah 2 0 0 6 2 0
Chicago 1 0 2 5 8 5
Portland 1 0 2 5 8 6
Houston 1 1 1 4 3 5
Washington 1 1 0 3 2 1
Reign FC 0 1 2 2 2 5
Sky Blue FC 0 2 1 1 2 5
Orlando 0 3 1 1 1 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Chicago at Utah, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Reign FC at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Washignton at Sky Blue FC, 3 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

