Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

May 4, 2019 10:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Utah 3 0 0 9 3 0
North Carolina 2 0 2 8 10 2
Portland 1 0 2 5 8 6
Chicago 1 1 2 5 8 6
Washington 1 1 1 4 2 1
Houston 1 1 1 4 3 5
Reign FC 0 1 3 2 2 5
Sky Blue FC 0 2 2 2 2 5
Orlando 0 3 1 1 1 9

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Utah 1, Chicago 0

Saturday’s Games

Reign FC 0, Washington 0

Sky Blue FC 0, North Carolina 0

        Insight by Raytheon: Learn practical cyber workforce strategies for federal agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Sunday’s Game

Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 11

Washignton at Sky Blue FC, 3 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

        Say thanks by sending a free eCard through our May We Say Thank You campaign during Public Service Recognition Week.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|11 The Children's Inn at NIH - An...
5|13 Washington, DC 2019 Reexports: ITAR /...
5|13 Federal IT Governance Summit...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln transits the Suez Canal

Today in History

1877: President Rutherford B. Hayes installs the White House’s first telephone

Get our daily newsletter.