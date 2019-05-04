National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Utah
|3
|0
|0
|9
|3
|0
|North Carolina
|2
|0
|2
|8
|10
|2
|Portland
|1
|0
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Chicago
|1
|1
|2
|5
|8
|6
|Washington
|1
|1
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Houston
|1
|1
|1
|4
|3
|5
|Reign FC
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|5
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Orlando
|0
|3
|1
|1
|1
|9
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Utah 1, Chicago 0
Reign FC 0, Washington 0
Sky Blue FC 0, North Carolina 0
Orlando at Houston, 6 p.m.
Washignton at Sky Blue FC, 3 p.m.
Houston at Utah, 3:30 p.m.
Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.
