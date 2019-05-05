National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Utah 3 0 0 9 3 0 North Carolina 2 0 2 8 10 2 Houston 2 1 1 7 4 5 Portland 1 0 2 5 8 6 Chicago 1 1 2 5 8 6 Washington 1 1 1 4 2 1 Reign FC 0 1 3 2 2 5 Sky Blue FC 0 2 2 2 2 5 Orlando 0 4 1 1 1 10

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday’s Game

Utah 1, Chicago 0

Saturday’s Games

Reign FC 0, Washington 0

Sky Blue FC 0, North Carolina 0

Advertisement

Sunday’s Game

Houston 1, Orlando 0

Saturday, May 11

Washignton at Sky Blue FC, 3 p.m.

Houston at Utah, 3:30 p.m.

Portland at Orlando, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 12

North Carolina at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.