National Women’s Soccer League

May 12, 2019 8:16 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 3 1 1 10 6 6
Utah 3 1 0 9 4 2
Chicago 2 1 2 8 11 7
North Carolina 2 1 2 8 11 5
Portland 2 0 2 8 11 6
Washington 2 1 1 7 5 3
Reign FC 0 1 3 2 2 5
Sky Blue FC 0 3 2 2 4 8
Orlando 0 5 1 1 1 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Washignton 3, Sky Blue FC 2

Houston 2, Utah 1

Portland 3, Orlando 1

Sunday’s Game

Chicago 3, North Carolina 1

Saturday, May 18

Sky Blue FC at Reign FC, 4 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Utah at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 6 p.m.

