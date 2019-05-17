National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Houston 3 1 1 10 6 6 Utah 3 1 0 9 4 2 Chicago 2 1 2 8 11 7 North Carolina 2 1 2 8 11 5 Portland 2 0 2 8 11 7 Washington 2 1 1 7 5 3 Reign FC 0 1 3 2 2 5 Sky Blue FC 0 3 2 2 4 8 Orlando 0 5 1 1 1 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Washignton 3, Sky Blue FC 2

Houston 2, Utah 1

Portland 3, Orlando 1

Sunday’s Game

Chicago 3, North Carolina 1

Saturday, May 18

Sky Blue FC at Reign FC, 4 p.m.

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 19

Utah at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 6 p.m.

