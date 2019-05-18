National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Houston 3 1 1 10 6 6 Utah 3 1 0 9 4 2 Chicago 2 1 2 8 11 7 North Carolina 2 1 2 8 11 5 Portland 2 0 2 8 11 7 Washington 2 1 1 7 5 3 Reign FC 1 1 3 6 2 5 Sky Blue FC 0 4 2 2 4 8 Orlando 0 5 1 1 1 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Reign FC 2, Sky Blue FC 1

Portland at Washington, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Game

Utah at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

