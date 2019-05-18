Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

May 18, 2019 9:31 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Houston 3 1 1 10 6 6
Utah 3 1 0 9 4 2
Chicago 2 1 2 8 11 7
North Carolina 2 1 2 8 11 5
Portland 2 1 2 8 12 10
Washington 3 1 1 10 8 4
Reign FC 1 1 3 6 4 6
Sky Blue FC 0 6 3 2 5 10
Orlando 0 5 1 1 1 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Reign FC 2, Sky Blue FC 1

Washington 3, Portland 1

Sunday’s Game

Utah at North Carolina, 5 p.m.

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Chicago at Houston, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 25

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|19 ATD International Conference &...
5|19 SANS Northern VA Spring- Reston 2019
5|20 DataWorks Summit in Washington, DC
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval Academy freshmen climb Herndon Monumen

Today in History

1972: Nixon arrives in Moscow for historic summit

Get our daily newsletter.