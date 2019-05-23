National Women’s Soccer League

|All Times EDT
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|11
|13
|8
|Houston
|3
|2
|1
|10
|7
|8
|Utah
|3
|1
|1
|10
|5
|3
|North Carolina
|2
|1
|3
|9
|12
|6
|Portland
|2
|1
|2
|8
|12
|10
|Washington
|3
|1
|1
|10
|8
|4
|Reign FC
|1
|1
|3
|6
|4
|6
|Sky Blue FC
|0
|6
|3
|2
|5
|10
|Orlando
|0
|5
|1
|1
|1
|13
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Reign FC 2, Sky Blue FC 1
Washington 3, Portland 1
Utah 1, North Carolina 1
Chicago 2 Houston 1
Portland at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.
Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.
