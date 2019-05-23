Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

May 23, 2019 6:05 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Chicago 3 1 2 11 13 8
Houston 3 2 1 10 7 8
Utah 3 1 1 10 5 3
North Carolina 2 1 3 9 12 6
Portland 2 1 2 8 12 10
Washington 3 1 1 10 8 4
Reign FC 1 1 3 6 4 6
Sky Blue FC 0 6 3 2 5 10
Orlando 0 5 1 1 1 13

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Reign FC 2, Sky Blue FC 1

Washington 3, Portland 1

Sunday’s Game

Utah 1, North Carolina 1

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement

Chicago 2 Houston 1

Saturday, May 25

Portland at Sky Blue FC, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Utah, 8 p.m.

Sunday, May 26

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|28 NEXT Talks: So You Want to be a Data...
5|28 ACT-IAC Federal Insights Exchange:...
5|28 Nuclear Regulatory Commission...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Memorial Day Concert at the U.S. Capitol

Today in History

1926: U.S. Customs Court created

Get our daily newsletter.