National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Utah 4 1 1 13 7 3 Chicago 3 1 2 11 13 8 Portland 3 1 2 11 13 10 Washington 3 1 1 10 8 4 Houston 3 2 1 10 7 8 North Carolina 2 1 3 9 12 6 Reign FC 1 1 3 6 4 6 Sky Blue FC 0 5 2 2 5 11 Orlando 0 6 1 1 2 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Utah 2, Orlando 0

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

North Carolina at Reign FC, 6 p.m.

