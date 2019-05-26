Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

National Women’s Soccer League

May 26, 2019 9:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Utah 4 1 1 13 7 3
Washington 4 1 1 13 10 4
Portland 3 1 2 11 13 10
Chicago 3 2 2 11 13 10
Houston 3 2 1 10 7 8
North Carolina 2 1 3 9 12 6
Reign FC 1 1 3 6 4 6
Sky Blue FC 0 5 2 2 5 11
Orlando 0 6 1 1 2 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Utah 2, Orlando 0

Sunday’s Games

Washington 2, Chicago 0

        Insight by Anomali: Learn how strategic threat cyber intelligence is operational and actionable in this exclusive executive briefing

Advertisement
Monday’s Games

North Carolina at Reign FC, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

5|29 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
5|29 Intelligence Analytics 2019
5|29 Chief Data, Analytics Officers &...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Paratrooper commemorates WW2 in France

Today in History

1932: Bonus Marchers arrive in Washington

Get our daily newsletter.