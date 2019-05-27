National Women’s Soccer League

All Times EDT W L T Pts GF GA Utah 4 1 1 13 7 3 Washington 4 1 1 13 10 4 Portland 3 1 2 11 13 10 Chicago 3 3 2 11 14 12 Houston 3 2 1 10 7 8 North Carolina 2 1 3 9 12 6 Reign FC 2 1 3 9 6 7 Sky Blue FC 0 5 2 2 5 11 Orlando 0 6 1 1 2 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Portland 1, Sky Blue FC 0

Utah 2, Orlando 0

Sunday’s Games

Washington 2, Chicago 0

Advertisement

Monday’s Games

Reign FC 2, North Carolina 1

Saturday, June 1

Washington at Utah, 7 p.m.

Orlando at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Seattle at Houston, 4 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.