National Women’s Soccer League

May 31, 2019 1:35 pm
 
All Times EDT
W L T Pts GF GA
Utah 4 1 1 13 7 3
Washington 4 1 1 13 10 4
Portland 3 1 2 11 13 10
Chicago 3 3 2 11 13 10
Houston 3 2 1 10 7 8
Reign FC 2 1 3 9 6 7
North Carolina 2 1 3 9 13 8
Sky Blue FC 0 5 2 2 5 11
Orlando 0 6 1 1 2 15

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Saturday’s Games

Washington at Utah, 7 p.m.

Orlando at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Seattle at Houston, 4 p.m.

Portland at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 15

Portland at North Carolina, 7:45 p.m.

Orlando at Houston, 8:30 p.m.

Sky Blue FC at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.

Friday, June 21

Utah at Portland, 11 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Houston at Washington, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Sky Blue FC, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Reign FC at Chicago, 6 p.m.

