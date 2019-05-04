Nationals 10, Phillies 8

|Washington
|Philadelphia
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|McCtchn cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|B.Dzier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|Kndrick 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Difo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Ralmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|C.Kboom ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|S.Rdrig 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Stvnson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Gsselin lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Suzuki ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Schrzer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Alvrz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E.Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Hrnan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ad.Snch ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|7
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|Washington
|101
|010
|241—10
|Philadelphia
|110
|100
|500—
|8
E_Arrieta (1), Nicasio (1), Eaton (2), Difo (2), Gomes (2). DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Segura (7), B.Harper (10), Hoskins (7), Realmuto (6), S.Rodriguez (3), Gosselin (3). HR_B.Dozier (5), Suzuki (4), V.Robles (6). SF_Eaton (1), Realmuto (3). S_V.Robles (2), Arrieta (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|Ross BS,1
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|Sipp W,1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barraclough H,4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Doolittle S,5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Philadelphia
|Arrieta
|6
|5
|3
|2
|1
|7
|Nicasio
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|Neshek H,5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Morgan L,1-1 BS,1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ramos
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
HBP_by Ramos (Dozier). WP_Ross.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:45. A_43,319 (43,647).
