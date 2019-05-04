Listen Live Sports

Nationals 10, Phillies 8

May 4, 2019 11:28 pm
 
Washington Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Eaton rf 4 1 1 1 McCtchn cf-lf 4 0 1 1
B.Dzier 2b 4 1 2 1 Segura ss 5 2 3 1
Kndrick 3b-1b 5 1 1 0 B.Hrper rf 4 1 1 0
M.Adams 1b 1 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1
Difo 3b 4 1 1 0 Ralmuto c 4 1 1 3
Gomes c 4 0 1 1 Franco 3b 5 0 1 0
C.Kboom ss 4 2 2 0 S.Rdrig 2b 3 2 2 1
Stvnson lf 3 1 1 0 Gsselin lf 4 1 2 1
Suzuki ph 1 1 1 3 Neshek p 0 0 0 0
Brrclgh p 0 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0
Schrzer ph 1 0 0 0 J.Alvrz p 0 0 0 0
Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 E.Ramos p 0 0 0 0
M.Tylor cf 1 0 0 0 Knapp ph 1 0 0 0
V.Rbles cf 2 2 2 1 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0
Corbin p 3 0 0 0 C.Hrnan ph 1 0 0 0
J.Ross p 0 0 0 0 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 O.Hrrra ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Ad.Snch ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Totals 38 10 13 7 Totals 38 8 12 8
Washington 101 010 241—10
Philadelphia 110 100 500— 8

E_Arrieta (1), Nicasio (1), Eaton (2), Difo (2), Gomes (2). DP_Washington 1, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Segura (7), B.Harper (10), Hoskins (7), Realmuto (6), S.Rodriguez (3), Gosselin (3). HR_B.Dozier (5), Suzuki (4), V.Robles (6). SF_Eaton (1), Realmuto (3). S_V.Robles (2), Arrieta (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin 6 6 3 3 3 6
Ross BS,1 1-3 5 5 5 1 0
Sipp W,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barraclough H,4 1 0 0 0 0 2
Doolittle S,5-6 1 1 0 0 1 0
Philadelphia
Arrieta 6 5 3 2 1 7
Nicasio 1 2 2 0 0 1
Neshek H,5 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Morgan L,1-1 BS,1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0
Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos 2-3 2 1 1 1 0

HBP_by Ramos (Dozier). WP_Ross.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:45. A_43,319 (43,647).

