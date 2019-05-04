Nationals 10, Phillies 8

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Eaton rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .292 Dozier 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .194 Kendrick 3b-1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .338 Adams 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Difo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235 Gomes c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .267 Kieboom ss 4 2 2 0 1 2 .161 Stevenson lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .286 c-Suzuki ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .283 Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Scherzer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105 Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111 Robles cf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .258 Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231 Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Sanchez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500 Totals 38 10 13 7 2 8

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. McCutchen cf-lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .248 Segura ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .360 Harper rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .235 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .287 Realmuto c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .279 Franco 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .252 Rodriguez 2b 3 2 2 1 2 0 .333 Gosselin lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296 Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — f-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160 Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071 a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 b-Herrera ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262 Totals 38 8 12 8 5 8

Washington 101 010 241—10 13 3 Philadelphia 110 100 500— 8 12 2

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-flied out for Nicasio in the 7th. c-homered for Stevenson in the 8th. d-grounded out for Sipp in the 8th. e-grounded out for Barraclough in the 9th. f-flied out for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Eaton (2), Gomes (2), Difo (2), Arrieta (1), Nicasio (1). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Segura (7), Harper (10), Hoskins (7), Realmuto (6), Rodriguez (3), Gosselin (3). HR_Dozier (5), off Arrieta; Suzuki (4), off Morgan; Robles (6), off Morgan. RBIs_Eaton (10), Dozier (7), Gomes (10), Robles (13), Suzuki 3 (13), McCutchen (12), Segura (13), Hoskins (29), Realmuto 3 (21), Rodriguez (4), Gosselin (6). SF_Eaton, Realmuto. S_Robles, Arrieta.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Dozier, Scherzer 2); Philadelphia 9 (McCutchen 3, Segura, Harper 2, Franco 2, Herrera). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Philadelphia 6 for 18.

Runners moved up_Kendrick, Corbin, Gosselin 2, Franco. GIDP_Kendrick, Realmuto.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Kendrick); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Rodriguez, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin 6 6 3 3 3 6 118 3.71 Ross 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 29 12.27 Sipp, W, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.48 Barraclough, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.42 Doolittle, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 1.15 Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta 6 5 3 2 1 7 89 3.40 Nicasio 1 2 2 0 0 1 24 4.70 Neshek, H, 5 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 19 3.95 Morgan, L, 1-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 8 1.38 Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.97 Ramos 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 16 5.62

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-0, Morgan 2-2. HBP_Ramos (Dozier). WP_Ross.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:45. A_43,319 (43,647).

