...

Nationals 10, Phillies 8

May 4, 2019 11:28 pm
 
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Eaton rf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .292
Dozier 2b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .194
Kendrick 3b-1b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .338
Adams 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Difo 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .235
Gomes c 4 0 1 1 1 1 .267
Kieboom ss 4 2 2 0 1 2 .161
Stevenson lf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .286
c-Suzuki ph 1 1 1 3 0 0 .283
Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0
e-Scherzer ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .105
Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Taylor cf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .111
Robles cf 2 2 2 1 0 0 .258
Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 2 .231
Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Sanchez ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .500
Totals 38 10 13 7 2 8
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
McCutchen cf-lf 4 0 1 1 1 1 .248
Segura ss 5 2 3 1 0 0 .360
Harper rf 4 1 1 0 1 3 .235
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .287
Realmuto c 4 1 1 3 0 0 .279
Franco 3b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .252
Rodriguez 2b 3 2 2 1 2 0 .333
Gosselin lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .296
Neshek p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Alvarez p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ramos p 0 0 0 0 0 0
f-Knapp ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .160
Arrieta p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .071
a-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Nicasio p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
b-Herrera ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .262
Totals 38 8 12 8 5 8
Washington 101 010 241—10 13 3
Philadelphia 110 100 500— 8 12 2

a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-flied out for Nicasio in the 7th. c-homered for Stevenson in the 8th. d-grounded out for Sipp in the 8th. e-grounded out for Barraclough in the 9th. f-flied out for Ramos in the 9th.

E_Eaton (2), Gomes (2), Difo (2), Arrieta (1), Nicasio (1). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Segura (7), Harper (10), Hoskins (7), Realmuto (6), Rodriguez (3), Gosselin (3). HR_Dozier (5), off Arrieta; Suzuki (4), off Morgan; Robles (6), off Morgan. RBIs_Eaton (10), Dozier (7), Gomes (10), Robles (13), Suzuki 3 (13), McCutchen (12), Segura (13), Hoskins (29), Realmuto 3 (21), Rodriguez (4), Gosselin (6). SF_Eaton, Realmuto. S_Robles, Arrieta.

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Dozier, Scherzer 2); Philadelphia 9 (McCutchen 3, Segura, Harper 2, Franco 2, Herrera). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Philadelphia 6 for 18.

Runners moved up_Kendrick, Corbin, Gosselin 2, Franco. GIDP_Kendrick, Realmuto.

DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Kendrick); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Rodriguez, Hoskins).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin 6 6 3 3 3 6 118 3.71
Ross 1-3 5 5 5 1 0 29 12.27
Sipp, W, 1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 6.48
Barraclough, H, 4 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 1.42
Doolittle, S, 5-6 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 1.15
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Arrieta 6 5 3 2 1 7 89 3.40
Nicasio 1 2 2 0 0 1 24 4.70
Neshek, H, 5 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 19 3.95
Morgan, L, 1-1 1-3 2 2 2 0 0 8 1.38
Alvarez 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 6.97
Ramos 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 16 5.62

Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-0, Morgan 2-2. HBP_Ramos (Dozier). WP_Ross.

Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.

T_3:45. A_43,319 (43,647).

