Nationals 10, Phillies 8

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Eaton rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.292
|Dozier 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Kendrick 3b-1b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.338
|Adams 1b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Difo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.267
|Kieboom ss
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.161
|Stevenson lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|c-Suzuki ph
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.283
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Scherzer ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.105
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Taylor cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|Robles cf
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.258
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.231
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Sanchez ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Totals
|38
|10
|13
|7
|2
|8
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen cf-lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.248
|Segura ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.360
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.235
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.287
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.279
|Franco 3b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Rodriguez 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.333
|Gosselin lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.296
|Neshek p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alvarez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ramos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|f-Knapp ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.160
|Arrieta p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.071
|a-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Nicasio p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|b-Herrera ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.262
|Totals
|38
|8
|12
|8
|5
|8
|Washington
|101
|010
|241—10
|13
|3
|Philadelphia
|110
|100
|500—
|8
|12
|2
a-struck out for Arrieta in the 6th. b-flied out for Nicasio in the 7th. c-homered for Stevenson in the 8th. d-grounded out for Sipp in the 8th. e-grounded out for Barraclough in the 9th. f-flied out for Ramos in the 9th.
E_Eaton (2), Gomes (2), Difo (2), Arrieta (1), Nicasio (1). LOB_Washington 6, Philadelphia 10. 2B_Segura (7), Harper (10), Hoskins (7), Realmuto (6), Rodriguez (3), Gosselin (3). HR_Dozier (5), off Arrieta; Suzuki (4), off Morgan; Robles (6), off Morgan. RBIs_Eaton (10), Dozier (7), Gomes (10), Robles (13), Suzuki 3 (13), McCutchen (12), Segura (13), Hoskins (29), Realmuto 3 (21), Rodriguez (4), Gosselin (6). SF_Eaton, Realmuto. S_Robles, Arrieta.
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 3 (Dozier, Scherzer 2); Philadelphia 9 (McCutchen 3, Segura, Harper 2, Franco 2, Herrera). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; Philadelphia 6 for 18.
Runners moved up_Kendrick, Corbin, Gosselin 2, Franco. GIDP_Kendrick, Realmuto.
DP_Washington 1 (Difo, Dozier, Kendrick); Philadelphia 1 (Segura, Rodriguez, Hoskins).
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin
|6
|6
|3
|3
|3
|6
|118
|3.71
|Ross
|1-3
|5
|5
|5
|1
|0
|29
|12.27
|Sipp, W, 1-1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|6.48
|Barraclough, H, 4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|1.42
|Doolittle, S, 5-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|1.15
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta
|6
|5
|3
|2
|1
|7
|89
|3.40
|Nicasio
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|24
|4.70
|Neshek, H, 5
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|19
|3.95
|Morgan, L, 1-1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|1.38
|Alvarez
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6.97
|Ramos
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|16
|5.62
Inherited runners-scored_Sipp 1-0, Morgan 2-2. HBP_Ramos (Dozier). WP_Ross.
Umpires_Home, Chris Segal; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Bill Miller.
T_3:45. A_43,319 (43,647).
