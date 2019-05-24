Nationals 12, Marlins 10

|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Granderson lf-rf
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.190
|Cooper rf-1b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|B.Anderson 3b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.235
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.282
|Conley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Herrera cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Castro 2b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|Ramirez cf-rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.323
|Guerrero p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kinley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Alfaro c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.257
|Rojas ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Lopez p
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.286
|Chen p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Brice p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Prado 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|N.Anderson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dean lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|Totals
|43
|10
|15
|10
|3
|7
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Turner ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.275
|Eaton rf
|4
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.272
|Rendon 3b
|4
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.326
|Soto lf
|4
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|.281
|Adams 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.257
|Dozier 2b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.206
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.244
|Gomes c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|McGowin p
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Kendrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Rainey p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Parra ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Sipp p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Barraclough p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Doolittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Totals
|37
|12
|14
|11
|5
|8
|Miami
|220
|130
|011—10
|15
|1
|Washington
|103
|011
|24x—12
|14
|4
a-doubled for McGowin in the 4th. b-struck out for Grace in the 6th. c-grounded out for Rainey in the 7th.
E_Rojas (5), Turner 2 (3), Dozier (2), Robles (3). LOB_Miami 11, Washington 7. 2B_Granderson (8), Ramirez (1), Turner (5), Rendon (18), Robles (8), Taylor (4). HR_B.Anderson (5), off McGowin; Granderson (6), off McGowin; Alfaro (7), off Doolittle; Eaton (5), off Lopez; Rendon (10), off Lopez; Soto (8), off Guerrero; Adams (4), off Guerrero. RBIs_Granderson (13), B.Anderson 2 (18), Castro (13), Ramirez (2), Alfaro 3 (16), Lopez 2 (2), Turner (6), Eaton 2 (14), Rendon 2 (29), Soto 3 (33), Adams (14), Robles 2 (19).
Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (B.Anderson, Ramirez, Alfaro, Prado); Washington 5 (Eaton, Rendon 2, Robles 2). RISP_Miami 5 for 16; Washington 5 for 15.
Runners moved up_Eaton, Turner, Adams. GIDP_Cooper, Adams, Parra.
DP_Miami 2 (Castro, Rojas, Walker), (Castro, Rojas, Cooper); Washington 1 (Turner, Dozier, Adams).
|Miami
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lopez
|3
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|1
|82
|5.40
|Chen
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|11
|8.80
|Brice
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|2.29
|Conley
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|26
|6.63
|N.Anderson, L, 1-2
|1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|1
|22
|5.57
|Guerrero
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|10
|3.48
|Kinley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5.57
|Washington
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|McGowin
|4
|6
|5
|5
|1
|2
|80
|9.00
|Ross
|1
|2
|3
|3
|1
|1
|26
|9.22
|Grace
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|7.66
|Rainey
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|6.00
|Sipp
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6.30
|Barraclough, W, 1-1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|5.12
|Doolittle, S, 9-11
|1
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|3.68
Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Guerrero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chen 1-0, Conley 2-0, N.Anderson 1-0, Guerrero 2-2, Barraclough 1-1. HBP_Ross (B.Anderson), Brice (Robles), Rainey (Ramirez). WP_Conley. PB_Alfaro (6).
Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:59. A_29,173 (41,313).
