Nationals 12, Marlins 10

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Granderson lf-rf 6 2 2 1 0 0 .190 Cooper rf-1b 6 1 2 0 0 1 .191 B.Anderson 3b 4 2 2 2 1 0 .235 Walker 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .282 Conley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Herrera cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .193 Castro 2b 5 0 2 1 0 0 .231 Ramirez cf-rf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .323 Guerrero p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kinley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Alfaro c 5 2 3 3 0 1 .257 Rojas ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .250 Lopez p 2 0 1 2 0 1 .286 Chen p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Brice p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Prado 1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 N.Anderson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dean lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .194 Totals 43 10 15 10 3 7

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Turner ss 5 1 2 1 0 1 .275 Eaton rf 4 2 1 2 1 1 .272 Rendon 3b 4 3 2 2 1 1 .326 Soto lf 4 2 3 3 1 0 .281 Adams 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .257 Dozier 2b 3 1 0 0 2 2 .206 Robles cf 4 1 1 2 0 2 .244 Gomes c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234 McGowin p 1 1 1 0 0 0 .500 a-Taylor ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .208 Ross p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Grace p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Kendrick ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Rainey p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Parra ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Sipp p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Barraclough p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Doolittle p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Totals 37 12 14 11 5 8

Miami 220 130 011—10 15 1 Washington 103 011 24x—12 14 4

a-doubled for McGowin in the 4th. b-struck out for Grace in the 6th. c-grounded out for Rainey in the 7th.

E_Rojas (5), Turner 2 (3), Dozier (2), Robles (3). LOB_Miami 11, Washington 7. 2B_Granderson (8), Ramirez (1), Turner (5), Rendon (18), Robles (8), Taylor (4). HR_B.Anderson (5), off McGowin; Granderson (6), off McGowin; Alfaro (7), off Doolittle; Eaton (5), off Lopez; Rendon (10), off Lopez; Soto (8), off Guerrero; Adams (4), off Guerrero. RBIs_Granderson (13), B.Anderson 2 (18), Castro (13), Ramirez (2), Alfaro 3 (16), Lopez 2 (2), Turner (6), Eaton 2 (14), Rendon 2 (29), Soto 3 (33), Adams (14), Robles 2 (19).

Runners left in scoring position_Miami 4 (B.Anderson, Ramirez, Alfaro, Prado); Washington 5 (Eaton, Rendon 2, Robles 2). RISP_Miami 5 for 16; Washington 5 for 15.

Runners moved up_Eaton, Turner, Adams. GIDP_Cooper, Adams, Parra.

DP_Miami 2 (Castro, Rojas, Walker), (Castro, Rojas, Cooper); Washington 1 (Turner, Dozier, Adams).

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lopez 3 2-3 7 4 4 1 1 82 5.40 Chen 1 2 1 1 0 1 11 8.80 Brice 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 22 2.29 Conley 1 1 2 2 2 1 26 6.63 N.Anderson, L, 1-2 1 0 2 2 2 1 22 5.57 Guerrero 0 2 2 2 0 0 10 3.48 Kinley 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 7 5.57 Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA McGowin 4 6 5 5 1 2 80 9.00 Ross 1 2 3 3 1 1 26 9.22 Grace 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 7.66 Rainey 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 6.00 Sipp 0 1 1 1 0 0 3 6.30 Barraclough, W, 1-1 1 2 0 0 0 2 18 5.12 Doolittle, S, 9-11 1 3 1 1 0 0 18 3.68

Sipp pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Guerrero pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chen 1-0, Conley 2-0, N.Anderson 1-0, Guerrero 2-2, Barraclough 1-1. HBP_Ross (B.Anderson), Brice (Robles), Rainey (Ramirez). WP_Conley. PB_Alfaro (6).

Umpires_Home, Mike Winters; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:59. A_29,173 (41,313).

